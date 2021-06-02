The city of St. Paul has ordered the owner of a riot-ravaged shopping center in the Midway neighborhood to tear down the buildings this month, but the developer has given no indication as to when the demolition may begin.

Little has changed at the site over the past year since the Midway Shopping Center was destroyed in the unrest that followed the killing of George Floyd. The empty 34-acre strip mall remains fenced in, though a few spots have been breached.

What was once Big Top Liquors is still a charred eyesore facing University Avenue, just yards away from Allianz Field, though all of the shopping center's tenants and businesses were forced to move out last July.

New York based owner RK Midway Shopping Center LLC has yet to file a permit to tear down these remains of last summer.

On May 19, the city mailed an order to RK Midway Shopping Center LLC and developer RD Management Corp to demolish structures on 19 addresses on W. University Ave. by June 18.

The Department of Safety and Inspections found deficiencies including open and collapsed structures, holes and hazards throughout the buildings, mold, rotting food, open sewage lines and the potential for additional structures to collapse, according to the letter.

Midway artist Jonathan Oppenheimer, who lives six blocks away from the shopping center, said that he wasn't surprised that the eyesore has remained for so long. To him, the land owned by Rick Birdoff and Minnesota United FC owner Bill McGuire has appeared rundown for years.

"I think people should be not only appalled by the ways in which the business owners were treated, who were tenants there, but also just the way in which that site has been completely neglected other than the stadium," Oppenheimer said.

RD Management has announced plans to redevelop the shopping center into a mixed use development that will include apartments, offices and retail adjacent to Allianz Field, according to their website. RD Management has not yet responded to the Star Tribune's requests for comment.

This is a developing story. Check startribune.com for updates.

Zoë Jackson is a reporter covering St. Paul and its neighborhoods for the Star Tribune. 612-673-7112 • @zoemjack