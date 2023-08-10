Standing on the lawn of the new Highland Bridge development Thursday, St. Paul Mayor Melvin Carter unveiled his $820 million budget proposed for next year.

Carter said property taxpayers would get a break in his proposed budget, after this year's 15% increase, thanks to more money from the Legislature. But he said his goal for fixing the city's crumbling streets over the next 20 years depends on voters agreeing to impose a 1% hike in the sales tax.

The mayor's budget address focused on public safety, infrastructure and operational improvements, but also introduced proposals to spend city funds to forgive medical debt for individuals and offer free swimming lessons, among other initiatives.

Carter's budget would raise the property tax levy to $208 million, a 3.7% increase from this year. But the owner of a median-value home — which costs about $267,400 in St. Paul — would see their city property tax bill go down $26 next year due to growth in the commercial and industrial sectors.

The levy is the total amount of money the city collects in property taxes. Since the assessed value of commercial and industrial properties are increasing at a faster pace than homes in St. Paul, those building owners will take on a larger slice of the tax pie.

This year, St. Paul property taxes jumped due to a nearly 15% levy increase fueled by a combination of inflation and a shift in how the city pays for street maintenance. Carter said the levy hike in 2024 would be doubled if not for the Legislature, which increased St. Paul's local government aid by $8.8 million.

Public safety

The Legislature also voted to send one-time public safety aid to cities, and St. Paul is getting $13.6 million. Carter wants to spend roughly half on gun violence intervention efforts over the next three years.

The money would be used to increase the police department's capacity to respond and investigate incidents, hire more critical-care first responders, contract community outreach workers, continue a gun diversion program and purchase mobile camera systems to help monitor crowds.

Under Carter's proposal, the rest of the funding would go towards a police academy, equipment for firefighters and increased safety measures for recreation centers and libraries.

Infrastructure

The mayor used his address as a chance to make another plug for his sales tax proposal, the fate of which will be determined by voters this fall. The 1% increase would raise nearly $1 billion for street and park maintenance over 20 years.

"While that sales tax proposal won't fund libraries or police or fire services, not funding the sales tax proposal over time will defund all of those things," Carter said in an interview. "Because we just don't have a choice — we're going to have to put money into our streets, and if we don't get it from a sales tax proposal, we're going to have to get it from somewhere else."

In the meantime, the mayor's proposal would pause the city's seal coating program and redirect the money towards mill and overlay work and skim paving. The budget also includes funding to hire five new employees to handle snow plowing and summer street maintenance.

Other spending plans

Describing a desire to improve the city's internal services, Carter proposed a nearly $2 million spending increase to boost hiring staff, finance staff and technology.

"This budget that I'm proposing continues the trend that we've established over the last couple years of saying we're going to be, frankly, pretty judicious of what we put against the general fund property tax levy," the mayor said, while saving grants to fund "some of our innovative and cool new initiatives that we have on deck."

Carter wants to use $1.1 million of the city's federal American Rescue Plan dollars to acquire and cancel up to $110 million in medical debt for tens of thousands of St. Paul residents. Like some local governments across the country have already done, St. Paul would partner with nonprofit RIP Medical Debt, which would work with hospitals to acquire delinquent hospital bills and forgive them.

The mayor also wants to use $250,000 to make swimming lessons free. The money would cover around 2,500 children, the maximum amount the city's public pools can handle, budget staff said.

The City Council has final approval of the budget. In a memo to the administration earlier this month, council members said they would like to evaluate newly implemented programs and policy, analyze staffing levels and salaries, and minimize property tax burdens to residents.

The council is slated to set a maximum levy at the end of September and approve the final budget in September.