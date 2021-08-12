St. Paul Mayor Melvin Carter on Thursday pledged to fund a neighborhood safety office, affordable housing programs and career development initiatives in an optimistic budget address — a stark contrast to the tone of last year's efforts to triage city finances in response to the COVID-19 pandemic and resulting economic crisis.

In a virtual address Thursday, Carter proposed a $713 million budget, a nearly 13% increase from 2021. That boost would be fueled in part by a property tax levy increase of 6.9%, which would translate into $10.58 a month for a median value home, the mayor said. The levy is the total amount the city collects in property taxes, not what individual property owners pay.

"While last year's budget was about bracing ourselves against the most devastating blows of the global crises swirling all around us, our financial discipline — along with significant help from our partners in federal government — have returned us swiftly back to a point of preparedness to imagine and invest in the St. Paul we are building for the future," Carter said.

St. Paul, like many local governments across the country, did not raise its property tax levy in 2021 to avoid adding expenses for families already facing financial hardships during the peak of pandemic-related shutdowns.

That left the city stretched thinner when it came to providing services. St. Paul eliminated 91 full-time equivalent positions from its 2021 budget by leaving positions unfilled and cutting hours.

Carter's proposal for 2022 would include pay for approximately 115 more jobs than last year — bringing the city's total to 3,037 full-time equivalent employees. But John McCarthy, director of St. Paul's Office of Financial Services, said 26 of those positions are for short-term initiatives funded by American Rescue Plan dollars.

For the first time, Carter described his vision for spending the $166 million St. Paul is receiving from the $1.9 trillion federal relief package, though the City Council will have to approve each expenditure.

The mayor's plan would allocate $40 million for public safety programs, $40 million for housing, $40 million for job and career readiness, $18 million for updating city services, $18 million for financial programs to help provide economic stability to residents and $3.6 million to promote COVID-19 vaccines and public health.

Funds for street maintenance were notably absent from the list. In a July 30 memo to Carter, the council listed street maintenance as one of its priorities for 2022. Public Works Department staff have warned repeatedly that more than half of city streets will be in dire shape in the next 10 to 20 years if there is not more money allocated to repairs.

"While it would be easy to simply spend $166 million in American Rescue Plan funding on bricks, concrete and the long list of immediate needs we have before us today, that approach would be shortsighted," Carter said in his address.

The mayor, who is up for re-election in November, reminded residents of programs he has championed during his first term, while also announcing a handful of new initiatives he wants to launch.

Carter said he hopes to use $600,000 from St. Paul's Affordable Housing Trust Fund to provide support to low-income homeowners, who may not have the same access to financial assistance as renters.

He also pledged to create an Office of Neighborhood Safety, which would aim to curb violence with strategies and initiatives separate from the criminal justice system. In May, a citizen commission recommended St. Paul establish a city-staffed agency similar to Minneapolis' Office of Violence Prevention.

After St. Paul saw a 25% increase in violent crime in 2020, a trend fueled by record gun violence, Carter received criticism from various interest groups that were often at odds over the role of police in addressing the problem.

In his budget address, Carter proposed a permanent funding stream for the city's Law Enforcement Career Pathways Academy, which aims to diversify police ranks, as well as funding that would allow the Police Department to more easily replace retiring officers.

The mayor also proposed separately spending $32.2 million over the next two years to start major construction work on at the Hamline Midway Library, the North End Community Center and Fire Station 7 — all council priorities.

The council can set a levy that's different from Carter's proposal. Council members are expected to vote on a maximum levy increase in mid-September and approve the final budget in December.

Katie Galioto • 612-673-4478