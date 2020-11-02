A 59-year-old man from St. Paul died in a single-vehicle rollover crash Sunday night in western Wisconsin.

The man, whose name had not been released as of Monday morning, was reportedly speeding on westbound Interstate 94 when he lost control of his vehicle about 8:50 p.m. and went into the median around mile marker 7 near Roberts, the Wisconsin State Patrol said.

The vehicle rolled several times and the man died at the scene, authorities said. He was wearing a seat belt and was the only person in the vehicle.