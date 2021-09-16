A 56-year-old St. Paul man was arrested and a second man is being sought in connection with the quadruple murder discovered Sunday in a western Wisconsin cornfield, the Dunn County Sheriff's Office announced Thursday.

Darren Lee McWright was arrested by the St. Paul Police Department after Dunn County issued warrants. The second man, Antoine Darnique Suggs, 38, is believed to be in the Twin Cities area, according to the sheriff.

"Any information as to the whereabouts of Antoine Suggs can be called into the local law enforcement agency or that information can also be provided to the Dunn County Sheriff's Office so we can forward that to the appropriate law enforcement jurisdiction," Sheriff Kevin Bygd wrote in a Facebook post.

Suggs should be considered armed and dangerous and should not be approached, the sheriff said.

Public records show Suggs living recently in Scottsdale, Arizona, where he's listed as the manager and owner of Darnque Apparel. He also has older addresses in St. Paul on Thomas, Edmund, and Van Buren avenues and Front Street.

McWright, who goes by the last name Osborne, though it's not his legal name, was arrested without incident at 8:30 p.m. Wednesday at North Frank Street and Minnehaha Avenue East, according to St. Paul police. He had three active warrants for his arrest, including at least one from Dunn County, Wis., police added.

