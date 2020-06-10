Despite pressure from constituents and activists, a majority of the St. Paul City Council say they don’t favor dismantling the capital city’s police department.

Hundreds of e-mails have urged St. Paul leaders to do so in the wake of George Floyd’s killing by a Minneapolis police officer last month. The majority of the Minneapolis City Council pledged this week to “begin the process of ending” their police department.

In interviews, most St. Paul council members said they recognize the need for swift action on public safety reform, but want to continue to make investments in community-based alternatives to traditional policing rather than get rid of the police force altogether.

“If we had a department that had not been willing to engage on improvements and innovations and new strategies to work more closely with community as Minneapolis has had, then I might need us to go further right now,” said Council Member Jane Prince. “But our department, at the leadership level, has been extremely open and welcoming of ideas, of any opportunities to work with community to make our community safer.”

Council Member Nelsie Yang, is the only one of the seven calling for outright abolition of the St. Paul Police Department. Council Member Mitra Jalali said she believes “we can have a world without police” — and wants her colleagues to commit to that idea, too — but emphasized that such a change won’t happen overnight.

Within the past few years, the St. Paul Police Department has launched a mental health unit, limited the use of police dogs and updated its use-of-force policy — which department leadership further clarified this week to emphasize that officers cannot use chokeholds and must exhaust other options before using force, according to spokesman Steve Linders.

Last year, the council approved a 2020 budget that eliminated five police officer positions and allocated $1.7 million for “community-based public safety” measures such as youth employment and outreach, streetscape improvements and incentives for landlords to rent to people with criminal histories.

Peter Leggett, a spokesman for Mayor Melvin Carter’s office, pointed to the 2020 budget when asked about the mayor’s opinion on the movement to defund police. He declined to say how much of the supplemental public safety budget — which Carter proposed in response to last year’s spike in gun violence — has been spent to date.

Council Member Rebecca Noecker said she has “a lot of concerns” about the supplemental public safety budget, and wonders why the initiatives it’s supposed to pay for didn’t launch in the first few months of 2020, before the COVID-19 pandemic derailed much of the city’s work.

Though St. Paul leaders have already invested in many of the alternatives to policing that activists are now calling for, Noecker said, they haven’t done so with specific results in mind. Moving forward, she said, that will need to change.

“I think we need to show people that we’re serious,” Noecker said. “If we don’t start with a shared vision it’ll be really hard to know what we’re doing is the right thing to do.”