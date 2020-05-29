The cities of Minneapolis and St. Paul are imposing a curfew starting 8 p.m. Friday, their mayors declared Friday.

The curfews will last until 6 a.m. Saturday, and then go into effect again at 8 p.m. Saturday, expiring 6 a.m. Sunday.

"During the curfew, all persons must not travel on any public street or in any public place," according to Mayor Jacob Frey's resolution.

St. Paul Mayor Melvin Carter declared a state of local emergency Friday and announced the curfew, as well as inviting everyone to observe an hour of prayer from 8 p.m. to 9 p.m.

The curfews do not extend to people traveling to or from work, emergency services, law enforcement, people seeking emergency medical care or fleeing danger, the homeless and the news media, according to a parallel order from Gov. Tim Walz.

"All Minnesotans in Minneapolis and Saint Paul are urged to voluntarily comply," according to a news release from the governor's office. "Peace officers will enforce the curfew and arrest those who refuse to comply."

Violations of the curfew are a misdemeanor punishable by up to 90 days in jail or a $1,000 fine.

