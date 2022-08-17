Two adults were fatally shot Tuesday night inside a residence on St. Paul's East Side in what police are now saying was a murder-suicide.

A child called 911 at about 9:15 p.m. to report that a man and a woman had been shot and killed in a home on the 2000 block of California Avenue, said St. Paul police spokesman Sgt. David McCabe.

They were Yia Xiong, a 33-year-old man, and Ka Lor, a 30-year old woman. McCabe said the two were in a relationship for around a decade, and early investigation shows that Xiong shot and killed Lor before killing himself.

The pair have five children who are between the ages of 2 and 9. All of them were home at the time of the shootings.

Paramedics arrived and pronounced that both adults were dead. Forensic unit investigators later scoured the scene, recovering a weapon.

St. Paul police said they have no history of domestic violence between the two, but police also said that no one had been arrested and that authorities were not looking for any suspects.

The children are with other family members and have been referred to resources such as Survivor Resources in St. Paul and the Midwest Children's Resource Center at Children's Minnesota.

McCabe said the case is still under investigation.