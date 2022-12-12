St. Paul City Council President Amy Brendmoen will not seek re-election, meaning there will be open races for at least two of the seven seats on the capital city's legislative body in 2023.

In a statement Monday, Brendmoen said the "resounding outcomes" Democrats scored in recent elections solidified her decision to step down when her term wraps up at the end of next year.

"Our community's firm rejection of divisiveness and fear, and its clear unification around service and progress create the perfect opportunity for me to pass the torch and make room for fresh faces," she said.

Brendmoen, 53, has represented St. Paul's Fifth Ward — which includes parts of the Como, North End, Payne-Phalen and Railroad Island neighborhoods — since 2012, when she won a tight victory over incumbent Council Member Lee Helgen. She has served as council president since late 2017.

Her announcement comes four months after former Council Member Dai Thao resigned from his post representing Ward 1, which includes the Frogtown and Summit-University neighborhoods. The council appointed Russel Balenger to fill that role through end of next year. In order to qualify for the temporary position, Balenger had to agree not to run for the seat in 2023.

Council Members Mitra Jalali, Rebecca Noecker and Nelsie Yang have said they will seek re-election. Council Members Chris Tolbert and Jane Prince did not immediately respond to questions Monday about their future plans.