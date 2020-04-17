The St. Paul Chamber Orchestra announced Thursday that it has canceled the remainder of its concerts this season, which was to have ended June 14.
Ticket holders can get refunds, turn them into tax-deductible donations or bank them for future concerts. Plans for the 2020-21 season will be announced in a few weeks.
“We will get to the other side of this crisis and we will get there with a renewed determination to share the music we perform with everyone in our community,” said President Jon Limbacher.
In the meantime, the SPCO continues to add recorded performances to its concert library at thespco.org/music. It also is developing a page aimed at families and teachers at thespco.org/resources.
