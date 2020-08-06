The St. Paul Chamber Orchestra is canceling all live concerts through December.

The nonprofit announced Thursday that it is wiping four months of concerts from its season scheduled to start Sept. 11 at Ordway Center, citing COVID-19 concerns.

The chamber orchestra pointed fans to its livestreaming of past performances.

“While it is disappointing that we cannot gather with our audience for live performances this fall, we will continue to share the orchestra and the music digitally during this time,” said Jon Limbacher, managing director and president, in a statement.

In a news release, the SPCO said it’s considering gathering some musicians to stream new performances from the Ordway, as well.

The organization had already slimmed its 2020-21 season, announced in May, to 101 performances at 11 Twin Cities venues, nixing guest soloists and furloughing five artistic partners.