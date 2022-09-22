More from Star Tribune
St. Paul
Divided St. Paul City Council exempts some units from rent increase cap
In substantial change, new construction and affordable units won't fall under rent control law's provisions.
St. Paul approves rent control changes
The council voted 5-2 to exempt new construction and affordable housing from the 3% cap on annual rent increases. They also amended the law so that a landlord can raise rents up to 8% plus inflation after a tenant moves out or is evicted for just cause.
Politics
Minnesota Poll: Half say rising prices are minor financial stress
A third say price increases have been a major stress on their household.
Local
Minn. schools 'swatted' with false reports of active shooters
Multiple schools went into lockdown after a wave of false shooting reports. It's unclear how many were involved, but schools in Rochester, Austin, Mankato and Cloquet were affected. And a late bomb threat was called into Coffman Memorial Union at the University of Minnesota.
Wild
Five questions facing the Wild in training camp
Injuries and departures open the door for unfamiliar faces as the three-week camp begins.