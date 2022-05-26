Furious St. Louis Park residents whose homes were flooded over the weekend by a massive water main break told city leaders Wednesday night that they weren't doing enough to help them recover from the unprecedented rupture.

Homeowners woke up early Saturday to brown sludgy water gushing up through toilets and drains in their basements, as up to three feet of water flooded 55 homes in the Texa-Tonka neighborhood. The pressure of 1.1 million gallons of leaked water penetrated a nearby sanitary sewer manhole, but the cause of the pipe burst remains unknown.

"We are all in tears. We don't know what to do," said Jennifer Snyder, who with her husband Adam was scrambling to mitigate the flood damage and reconstruct the basement in their Quebec Avenue home, which they have sold and need to turn over to buyers in two weeks. Their young children, she said, "lost every single toy and belonging. It's all gone."

The emergency meeting lasted three hours, as Mayor Jake Spano, City Council members, staffers and residents discussed the best ways to provide immediate relief.

The council presented a plan that would reimburse residents up to $30,000 in clean-up costs and provide an additional $30,000 low-cost loan with 2% interest, tapping some of the $5 million dollars that St. Louis Park received from the federal American Rescue Plan Act for COVID-19 relief.

But residents said they shouldn't have to take out a loan to fix something that was no fault of their own, and Spano agreed they shouldn't have to pay interest on the loan. "My basement's flooded before, but not like this," he said.

The council voted 5-2 to approve a funding package of $300,000 for those residents in most need of help. Council Members Nadia Mohamed and Sue Budd, who represents the affected neighborhood, voted no because they said the funding will be allocated on a first-come, first-serve basis and that granting up to $30,000 per home would be fairer.

Spano asked city staffers to consider an investigation into the cause of the water main break, and Council Member Tim Brausen proposed seeking state assistance for emergency relief.

Residents along Quebec, Sumter and Rhode Island avenues said they were angry that elected officials failed to visit their neighborhood after the main break. Some said they were still without heat, hot water and gas, and that their insurance policies wouldn't cover damage estimated to be as high as $75,000 per home.

Camille Gipple, who said she deals with depression and anxiety, told the council she became suicidal the other night. "Our house reeks. It absolutely reeks," she said, adding that her insurance won't cover clean-up costs and her basement is damp and moldy.

Julie North, who sobbed while listening to Gipple, told the council that the city's offer to clean sewer lines was four days too late since everyone had already spent roughly $500 to do that.

Dimitrios Lalos said he moved into his Rhode Island Avenue home one month ago, putting $140,000 down on the purchase. "That's probably gone now," he said.

Theresa Wirtz, a 57-year-old disabled artist, said she had flood insurance — unlike most of her neighbors — but that the $14,750 payout wouldn't cover all her losses.

"We would appreciate a show of support. This has been traumatizing," she said. "You don't have to do anything, but show up. ... Don't be cold and curt. Come out and be a human. There's been no love here for any of us."

Next steps for financial support for residents with homes damaged by the flooding will be discussed Thursday night during a community meeting at Lenox Community Center.