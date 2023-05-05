While Wall Street and many economists have forecasted a recession later this year, James Bullard, president of the Federal Reserve Bank of St. Louis, isn't betting on one.

"The rumors of the imminent demise of the economy are greatly exaggerated," he said Friday at an appearance at the Economic Club of Minnesota, where Minneapolis Fed President Neel Kashkari asked him questions about interest rates, the economy and the recent banking turmoil.

Bullard pointed to Friday's stronger-than-expected U.S. jobs report as proof. The unemployment rate, which dropped to 3.4%, is lower than it was a year ago and the lowest it's been since 1969. He noted this was the 12th-consecutive jobs report that has come in higher than Wall Street's expectations.

"Guys, maybe you should change your model a little bit," he jabbed.

Instead of a recession, Bullard said the more likely scenario — or his "base case" — is for slow economic growth along with a somewhat softer labor market and declining inflation. That would qualify as a so-called soft landing, what Fed policymakers have angled for as they've aggressively hiked interest rates in the last year or so — putting the economy at greater risk of recession — in order to tame high inflation.

Bullard, a Minnesota native, serves on the Fed's rate-setting committee but does not have a vote on it this year. Kashkari is a voting member this year.

Bullard said he supported the 25 basis-point hike the Fed approved earlier this week, pushing interest rates above 5%. He told reporters afterward he will wait to decide whether to recommend a pause or another increase at the June meeting based on the latest economic data.

He added he doesn't subscribe to the school of thought that unemployment has to go up in order for inflation to decline. Instead, he thinks the Fed can bring inflation down while the tight labor market cools off and returns to normal.

As for recessions, he noted there has been only four of them in the past 40 years.

"So it would be a minor miracle, indeed, if we could happen to predict one six months or nine months ahead of time," he said.

At the same time, he acknowledged there are elevated risks of a recession. He said an expansion of the war in Ukraine is an example of the kind of shock that could trigger one.

Kashkari asked Bullard if he thought the recent banking turmoil could also be one of those risks that tip the U.S. into a downturn.

Bullard responded that the nation's biggest banks are doing pretty well. Meanwhile, he said recently failed Silicon Valley Bank was "quirky," with its base of venture capitalists and startups as well as its large number of uninsured deposits.

Other regional banks are nothing like Silicon Valley Bank, he said, noting they are more conservatively run and more conventional in how they handle liquidity in addition to their loan portfolio.

Bullard grew up in Forest Lake, Minn., and graduated from St. Cloud State University before receiving his doctorate in economics from Indiana University. On Friday, he showcased his Minnesota roots, wearing socks with loons on them.

"I thought that would be fun, but some people may have thought I just had a weird design," he quipped afterward.

Star Tribune staff writer Evan Ramstad contributed to this report.