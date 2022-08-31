DULUTH — The St. Louis County Jail now offers opioid overdose kits to inmates when they're released, the only jail north of the metro area taking such measures.

The kits of naloxone, commonly known as Narcan, came from the Steve Rummler Hope Network in St. Paul, and will be issued to those enrolled in a Medication Assisted Treatment program while incarcerated.

Jail is a place of abstinence that can lead to "an extremely high risk" of overdose upon discharge for someone with a substance use disorder, said Alicia House, executive director of the Hope Network.

"Tolerance is no longer there," she said, increasing the chances of overdosing — and many have lost their insurance and have no way to obtain the life-saving substance. "It really gives them the best chance of success, whatever that means to them at that point."

Statewide, overdose deaths have tripled since 2010. Naloxone is an antidote that can rapidly reverse an opioid overdose.

A May 2021 St. Louis County Jail survey showed that more than 60% of inmates said they had used opioids, most of them daily. Nearly 40% considered themselves addicted. The number of countywide overdoses in 2018 was 151, which more than doubled in 2021 to nearly 400. From November 2021 through July, 245 overdoses resulted in 27 deaths, but 202 lives were likely saved by the use of naloxone, according to figures from the Lake Superior Violent Offender Task Force.

The idea is to be proactive, said Jason Lukovsky, undersheriff of the St. Louis County Sheriff's Office.

"Upon release from jail, they're maybe in a state where they don't know where to go for resources," he said, "and are in a vulnerable moment. If these kits can give them some sort of hope, it will enable them to battle substance use disorder."

Anywhere from 20-30 inmates on average are enrolled in a medication assisted treatment program at the 197-bed jail in Duluth. Those using medication assisted treatment for addiction are receiving a combination of medication, behavioral therapy and counseling. House said studies done in Hennepin County show that inmates using such programs have reduced rates of overdosing and reoffending.

The Hope Network, which focuses on overdose prevention, naloxone training and advocacy, has donated kits to Hennepin, Dakota and Scott counties. The concept is still considered "cutting edge," House said, but as it gains in popularity, her organization isn't going to be able to support everyone.

"So trying to find a way to sustain this program is vital," she said.

Discharging inmates not enrolled in a treatment program can still access naloxone by requesting it. Duluth has a handful of "access points" where people can obtain it, including Nystrom and Associates and the Center for Alcohol and Drug Treatment.