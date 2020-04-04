St. Cloud State University’s Steve Costanzo was named the NCAA Division II Coach of the Year by the National Wrestling Coaches Association on Friday for the third time. He also won the award in 2011 and 2016.

This season the Huskies won their fourth consecutive NWCA Division II National Duals championship and they have won four of the past five NCAA Division II national titles.

St. Cloud State finished the season 16-0 overall, and 8-0 in the NSIC to win its ninth consecutive conference title. The Huskies won the Super Region 5 title and had seven individual region champions and nine qualifiers for the NCAA D-II championships, which were canceled because of the coronavirus pandemic. SCSU has won 64 consecutive dual matches dating back to 2017.

• Kyler Kleven, a forward for the Minot Minotauros, was named NAHL Rookie of the Year. Kleven, of Moorhead, had 25 goals and 28 assists for 53 points in 48 games.

• Junior guard Haleigh Timmer of Rapid City, S.D., committed on Twitter to South Dakota State. She plays for North Tartan in AAU basketball.

News Services