After an hourslong standoff, Spring Lake Park police arrested a man Friday night who reportedly had fired his gun into the air and threatened a neighbor.

Spring Lake Park officers responded to the dispute about 5:40 p.m. in the 7700 block of Jackson Street NE., according to the Anoka County Sheriff’s Office.

The caller reported that his 50-year-old neighbor displayed a rifle, made a threatening comment and then racked the bolt action of the gun and fired it into the air before retreating into his home, the Sheriff’s Office said.

Law enforcement from Fridley, Columbia Heights, Blaine, Coon Rapids, Lino Lakes and the Anoka County Sheriff’s Office arrived to assist. Neighboring homes were evacuated.

As police communicated with the man, they heard gunshots ring out from inside the home, the Sheriff’s Office said. Its SWAT team then responded and helped negotiate a safe surrender.

The man was arrested and is being held at the Anoka County jail on suspicion of terrorist threats and reckless discharge of a firearm in a municipality. He has not yet been charged.

No other occupants were inside the home during the standoff. Authorities are still investigating.