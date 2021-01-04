VIKINGS RUNNING BACKS

Grade (out of 10): 8

Without running back Dalvin Cook, who left the team last week after the unexpected death of his father, the Vikings didn't lean on his replacements as much. But running backs Alexander Mattison and Mike Boone both helped kick-start and finish Sunday's 37-35 victory in Detroit. After quarterback Kirk Cousins started 2-for-7 for 20 yards, it was a play-action pass on fourth down that brought them alive with Mattison's 28-yard catch, run and juke for the Vikings' initial touchdown. Then Boone started the fourth quarter with three consecutive runs for 28 yards, leading to a Lions timeout. Mattison and Boone combined for 49 rushing yards in the final frame before Cousins knelt out the clock.

Positive

Coordinator Gary Kubiak put Mattison in position to succeed on the last fourth-down run, when Mattison took a pitch and found room outside for a 16-yard scamper. It was a far cry from Mattison's failed fourth-down run up the gut in Seattle, when he ran into a wall of blockers and missed an opening to his right. Mattison also continually made the smart moves by staying in bounds at the end, including that 16-yard run to the perimeter and a 5-yard run earlier in the final drive. Mattison was at his best when not having to create space, as Cook does so well, navigating lanes as a receiver with 50 yards on three grabs. Mattison finished with 145 yards from scrimmage and two scores.

Negative

Like Cousins misfiring on some early throws, the Vikings' running game also got off to a slow start with center Garrett Bradbury and tight end Tyler Conklin getting overpowered in back-to-back runs that set up a long early third down. Mattison was stuffed for 2 or fewer yards on three of his 10 first-half carries, which he still took for 50 yards before halftime against a depleted Lions defense. Mattison was elusive in the open field and tough to bring down, but there's an obvious drop off from Cook's superior vision, acceleration and footwork.

Extra point

The Vikings' short-yardage offense slipped at the end with Boone and Mattison stuffed on three consecutive goal-line runs within the Lions' 2-yard line. Cousins finished it off on a 1-yard QB sneak for the touchdown. But the Vikings, for all the shortcomings of the interior offensive line, actually thrived in short-yardage spots in Detroit before running into a wall in the fourth quarter. Minnesota converted seven consecutive first downs with 1-3 yards to go, including five runs between Mattison and Boone, before that late-game stalemate.

Quotable

"It was great to be able to use our depth more this week with Mike Boone and Alex Mattison. Chad Beebe made some big plays and Tyler Conklin. Good to get those guys more opportunities and they were able to show what they can do. There's certainly a lot to build on offensively from what we were able to do this year." — Kirk Cousins

ANDREW KRAMMER