A speeding motorist who crashed in east-central Minnesota two weeks ago has died, authorities said.

Nancy L. Mollhoff, 76, of McGregor, Minn., died Saturday night at North Memorial Health Hospital from injuries suffered in the single-vehicle wreck after dark on April 24, according to the Hennepin County Medical Examiner's Office.

Molhoff went through the stop sign and "drove off the end of the T-intersection" at Mahogany Street and 195th Avenue between Mora and Pine City, said Kanabec County Sheriff Brian Smith.

Her vehicle hit a couple of small trees before it "flew into the ditch at a high rate of speed," Smith said.

"She stated she saw the stop sign too late to brake for it," the sheriff said.

Ms. Mollhoff was wearing her seatbelt and was responsive while emergency personnel were with her, Smith said.