A speeding motorist crashed into the rear of another car southeast of St. Cloud and killed a passenger in the other vehicle, officials said.

Hunter M. Buckentine, 23, was arrested and remains in the Sherburne County Jail on Monday on suspicion of criminal vehicular homicide in connection with the collision about 1:10 a.m. Saturday on Hwy. 10 in Clear Lake Township, the patrol said.

Buckentine was heading west on Hwy. 10 near SE. 97th Street "at a high rate of speed" in his Infiniti Q50 and struck a Chevy Cobalt from behind that also was traveling west, a patrol statement read.

The impact sent the Cobalt into a ditch to the right, where it rolled several times, the statement continued. Buckentine's car left the road and hit a line of trees.

The Cobalt's passenger who died was identified as Jordan D. Kramer, 34, of Clarissa, Minn. Kramer died at the scene. He was not wearing a seat belt, the patrol said.

A passenger with Kramer, Candice C. Pooler, 38, of Clarissa, was taken by emergency responders to St. Cloud Hospital with life-threatening injuries, according to the patrol.

The Cobalt's driver, Lindsey K. Soiseth, 34, of Lake Lillian, Minn., was expected to survive her injuries.

Also suffering noncritical injuries were Buckentine and his passenger, 21-year-old Trenton C. Michels, 21, of Becker, Minn., the patrol said.

Court records show that Buckentine's driving history includes three convictions for speeding and another for careless driving in connection with him crashing his car in May 2022 east of St. Cloud in Santiago Township.