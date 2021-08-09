A motorcyclist died in a high-speed crash over the weekend in Lakeville, authorities said Monday.

The wreck occurred about 6:40 p.m. Saturday on W. 175th Street at Gettysburg Way, according to the Hennepin County Medical Examiner's Office.

The rider was identified by the medical examiner as Manuel A. Manrique, 34, of Burnsville.

A nurse happened upon the scene and determined that Manrique was unresponsive and with a weak pulse, according to police. Manrique died about 90 minutes later at HCMC in Minneapolis.

A witness told police that he saw the motorcyclist heading west on 175th "at what looked like a high rate of speed" before hitting the curb and going over the handlebars. Police did not say whether Manrique was wearing a helmet.

Paul Walsh • 612-673-4482