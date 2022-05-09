A speeding all-terrain vehicle operator crashed and died after dark in north-central Minnesota over the weekend, authorities said Monday.
The wreck occurred about 9:30 p.m. Saturday on the Migizi Bike Trail east of Cass Lake, according to the Cass County Sheriff's Office.
The rider, a 20-year-old man from Cass Lake, lost control while traveling on a curve in the trail, the Sheriff's Office said. The ATV left the trail and struck a tree.
An ambulance took the man to the Cass Lake Indian Health Services Hospital, where he was declared dead. His identity has yet to be released.
"Speed does appear to be a factor in this crash," a statement from the Sheriff's Office read.
