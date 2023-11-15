A southern Minnesota man has been arrested in his hometown and charged with being at the front of the crowd while participating with other supporters of President Donald Trump in the Jan. 6 insurrection at the U.S. Capitol nearly three years ago.

The criminal complaint, filed Monday in U.S. District Court in the District of Columbia, is laden with photographs that prosecutors say show Paul Orta Jr. tossing aside metal police barricades, rushing toward a line of officers and going into restricted areas of the Capitol as the House of Representatives was certifying Joe Biden's election victory over Trump.

Orta, of Blue Earth, Minn., is charged with one felony count of obstructing law enforcement during a civil disorder, as well as misdemeanor counts related to entry into restricted areas. According to a U.S. Justice Department database, he is the 13th Minnesotan charged with having a role in the Jan. 6 insurrection.

According to the complaint, Orta saw himself in a photo from the insurrection that the FBI posted online and went to the agency's Minneapolis field office on Jan. 25, 2021, to acknowledge his participation in the unrest.

He told FBI agents that he was going to them because "he wanted to do the right thing," the complaint noted. While he admitted going past the "first barrier," he denied breaching the "second barrier" or entering the Capitol itself, the complaint continued.

Prosecutors say this image shows Paul Orta Jr. participating in the Jan. 6, 2021 insurrection at the U.S. Capitol.

Police in Blue Earth arrested Orta on Tuesday and booked him into the Faribault County jail, where he remains held without bail before his scheduled appearance Wednesday afternoon in St. Paul federal court. Court records do not list an attorney for him.

The complaint doesn't explain why the charges were not filed until nearly 3 years after he contacted the FBI.

According to the charges:

Orta arrived with others on Jan. 5, 2021, at a Maryland suburb of Washington in a privately owned school bus sporting Trump 2020 graffiti that drew the attention of "a concerned citizen" who notified police. Officers pulled over the bus and determined its North Carolina registration had expired.

Orta and three others on the bus were checked for weapons and released. Soon afterward, however, the bus was stopped in Washington near the Capitol Mall by police, who searched the vehicle and found two guns and ammunition. The driver was arrested on weapons charges.

Video from police body-worn cameras and other sources from Jan. 6 show Orta throwing a security barricade aside and "beckoning the remaining crowd beyond the perimeter to move forward," the charges read. It was about then that the crowd overwhelmed the officers there and began moving onto the Capitol grounds, sending the officers into retreat.

Orta and others on the West Plaza pushed ahead toward the Capitol and began pulling away metal bike racks that the greatly outnumbered police were using to keep the intruders at bay. Orta made it to the top of a concrete wall, where he stood with fist raised.

Some among those in the crowd broke into the building and spawned the violent and destructive mayhem that sent members of Congress among others running for their lives. The presidential certification proceedings were halted by the intruders' presence but ultimately were carried out later that day.

Since Jan. 6, 2021, more than 1,200 people have been charged in connection with the breach of the Capitol, including more than 400 individuals charged with assaulting or impeding law enforcement.