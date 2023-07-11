WASHINGTON — The trial of Brian Christopher Mock is set to continue Tuesday with the 44-year old serving as his own attorney to defend himself from charges he assaulted law enforcement during the Jan. 6, 2021 insurrection.

Mock is facing a total of 11 charges for his alleged part in the attack on the U.S. Capitol. He is the first person arrested in Minnesota over Jan. 6 to have a case go to trial.

NBC News reported that before the trial was paused last month, Mock questioned his son A.J. in court. The news outlet wrote that the son was among the people who reported Mock to the FBI and that A.J. said in court he didn't want to see his dad sent to prison.

Prosecutors have alleged that Mock shoved two police officers to the ground and took two police riot shields, among other charges. In court last month, a former police officer Mock allegedly assaulted testified about the dangers he encountered defending the Capitol on Jan. 6. Assistant U.S. Attorney Michael Gordon described Mock in court as someone who "believed he had to overthrow the government to save America."

Mock is not having a jury trial, which means a federal judge is hearing the case and will hand down a verdict.