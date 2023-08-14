The city of Goodhue is in turmoil after its police force resigned last week.

The city of 1,300 about 15 miles south of Red Wing will be without local law enforcement after Aug. 23, the last day for Police Chief Josh Smith and one other officer.

Goodhue city officials confirmed Smith resigned at a Goodhue City Council meeting Aug. 9 but declined further comment, deferring to Mayor Ellen Anderson Buck. Other officers, including seven part-time employees resigned on Aug. 11 after hearing Smith quit.

The part-time officers ended their employment immediately, while Smith and one other full-time employee promised to work for the next two weeks while the city seeks extra enforcement from the Goodhue County Sheriff's Office.

An anonymous officer told KAAL-TV in Rochester on Friday the resignations were in response to concerns over pay and the city's recruitment efforts.

Smith and Anderson Buck could not be reached for comment Monday.

The Goodhue City Council has scheduled an emergency meeting at 7 p.m. Monday to discuss the resignations and the future of the department.