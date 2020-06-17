As part of recognizing top athletes during the school year, the Star Tribune has extended its high school sports award brand to recognize All-Metro team champions. This year winners were selected on the basis of state tournament competition and consultation with experts in each field.

South Washington County, competing in the cognitively impaired division, won the adapted soccer state championship in November with a 3-1 victory over Chanhassen/Chaska/Prior Lake/Shakopee.

“It’s a good view on top right now,” Thunderbolts coach Bruce Fiedler said afterward. “It’s been a progression. It’s not just something that has happened. It’s a progression of these players playing and learning together. It’s been a very good learning experience for them all.’’

The Thunderbolts were poised to try for the adapted floor hockey title as well in March, reaching the state tournament quarterfinals. But the games never got underway when winter sports were shut down because of the coronavirus pandemic.

The state tournament adapted soccer team (as shown in the photo with this story):

Row 1 (L-R): Logan Yanarelly, Aleachia Cook, Bree Krueger, Josh Fruhwirth, Lydia Osburn, Bobby Zahradka, Catrina Skoog, Carlie Kothe. Row 2: Brian Barcelon, Randy Noyola, Ryan Anderson, Allen Gillman, Greta Klinga, Peyton Chlebecek, Assistant coach Jeff Figlmiller. Row 3: Assistant coach Paul Johnson, Carson Rinnels, Matthew Jenkins, Jack Swedahl, Devon Lanz, Nathan Ponder, Elliot Miller, Tyler Tinucci, head coach Bruce Fiedler. Not Pictured: Assistant coaches Kelly O’Donnell and Jim Barghini.