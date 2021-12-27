A street bridge crossing the Midtown Greenway in south Minneapolis was closed indefinitely on Monday to motor vehicle traffic, due to structural concerns.

While a load limit was placed on the 10th Avenue bridge following a structural analysis, city officials have observed "many vehicles" crossing the bridge that exceeded the limit.

"To prevent the bridge from degrading further, no motor vehicles will be allowed to cross the bridge until the city and Hennepin County can find a long-term solution to the problem," according to a news release issued Monday by the city.

The Greenway underneath the bridge will remain open to bicycles and pedestrians.

According to the Minnesota Department of Transportation, the bridge was constructed in 1915 by the Chicago, Milwaukee and St. Paul Railroad to separate railroad traffic from city streets.