It was last November that South Dakota launched the “Meth, We’re On It” campaign.

Gov. Kristi Noem said, “What it’s talking about is that each one of us, no matter who we are, that we’re on the case of meth. That we’re protecting our family, we’re protecting our friends, we’re protecting our communities from this epidemic that we see.”

Thirteen people in the state died from meth overdoses in 2018. There were 73 overdose deaths overall in South Dakota in 2017, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Drug deaths were not in the state’s top 10 leading causes of death that year.

In 2018, the state with the lowest age-adjusted drug overdose death rates was South Dakota (6.9).

In 2016, the most recent year for which the Department of Social Services has data, there were 2,687 arrests for meth possession in the state.

When new COVID numbers were released on Aug. 29, it was another terrible day for South Dakota; 167 COVID deaths, 2,428 active cases and 12,942 total cases. All-time highs.

Drug-overdose deaths in South Dakota:

2017: 73

2016: 69

2015: 65

2014: 63

My question is why so much time, effort and money (nearly $2 million at least) was put into this “Meth, We’re On It” campaign compared with the very hands-off approach by the same governor when it comes to COVID?

Where is the leadership in this state? Why was meth deemed a serious problem, but COVID isn’t? On its current pace, COVID would be the seventh-leading cause of death in the state.

I would love if the governor instead would say: “Each one of us, no matter who we are, we’re on the case of COVID. That we’re protecting our family, we’re protecting our friends, we’re protecting our communities from this epidemic that we see.”

Instead, she says she will push for schools to stay open this fall, but is against any requirements for children to wear masks in classrooms.

She downplays scientific findings that show masks could slow the spread of the disease. She allows 250,000 people to gather in Sturgis and, surprise, South Dakota is now at its peak and growing every single day.

Noem said: “We cannot sacrifice the educational, physical, emotional and social well-being of our kids. The risks of COVID are too minimal for us to make sure that they’re all going to stay home.”

Why were 13 meth-related deaths in 2018 and 2,687 arrests for meth possession in 2016 deemed an “epidemic,” but 167 COVID deaths, 2,428 active cases and 12,942 total cases in five months deemed “minimal” by the same person?

Travis Kriens, of Mitchell, S.D., is a radio broadcaster.