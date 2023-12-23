Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce are reportedly considering a walk down the aisle, even though they've "only been dating for a few months."

The Grammy winner and two-time Super Bowl champ, both 34, have "had plenty of really deep conversations about their future together," a source recently told Us Weekly, saying an engagement is possible.

The "Style" singer and Kansas City Chiefs tight end are reportedly glued at the hip despite their busy schedules.

"When they can't physically be together, they are constantly texting, calling and FaceTiming," the insider added. "Taylor's relationship with Travis is like nothing she's ever experienced before. They got serious fairly quickly and she was proud to show off their relationship from the jump."

Their "love is the real deal," the source said of the couple, who started dating this summer, months before anyone found out — as Swift confirmed in her recent interview as Time's Person of the Year.

"Taylor and Travis make each other so happy so their families and friends are very supportive of their relationship and of them spending as much time together as possible," a second source said.

Once the Chiefs finish the football season, the insider added that Kelce has every intention of joining "Taylor on tour as much as he can."

In an interview with CBC Mornings on Friday, Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes discussed how the team has welcomed Swift amid her romance with Kelce — and had nothing but high praise for the "Anti-Hero" singer.

"She's just part of Chiefs Kingdom. She's part of the team," Mahomes said. "I think her and Travis match so well."