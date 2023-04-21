Gift this Article Send this article to anyone, no subscription is necessary to view it

Q: I purchased a WarmDerm RF skin-tightening machine and have been using it consistently since the first of the year. I can tell it is improving my skin. I am going on vacation soon and was wondering if you have reviewed any handheld models. I would like to travel with something a little smaller than the WarmDerm.

A: I did try a smaller device, but it did not work out. If you have ever touched your tongue to the top of a 9-volt battery and felt the tingle, that is what it felt like. So I decided to pass on it.

I don't think you need to take the WarmDerm when traveling. Now that I have the results I want, all it takes is a bit of maintenance every five to seven days. A session or two upon return, and things look as good as ever. Leave the machine at home, enjoy your trip and resume when you return.

I recently took a selfie of my jawline to share with a reader, and you can see that the skin around my jaw and under my chin is pulled up rather than sagging down in a straight slope to the lower part of my neck. A few days later, I realized a friend did a headshot of me two years before I started using the WarmDerm. I posted that picture side-by-side with the new one at soundadvicenews.com, so you can see the difference for yourself. I am at the same weight in both images, and it is especially impressive considering the improvement takes into account two additional years of aging. Results will vary by individual, but for me it has been profound.

When you first start using it, it can take a bit of time for the machine to show its full effects. But after three to four weeks, you should know if using it feels comfortable and if you can feel or see a difference. I started getting compliments about my skin after three weeks of using it every three days at the highest setting.

If you want a WarmDerm, I recommend purchasing it from Amazon because the return process is easy if you decide it is not for you. If you have a Whole Foods store nearby, you can just print out a return label and take the product to the store for a quick refund.

Storage solution

Q: Do you have any recommendations for furniture to house my 1,000-plus CD collection? I can't seem to find anything online.

A: Prepac Manufacturing has a wide variety of multimedia storage furniture, including models that hold more than a thousand CDs. I own several pieces, and they are a good value. (prepacmfg.com)

Update

I just returned from Audio Expo North America 2023, best known as AXPONA. It was a fantastic show, and in the weeks to come, look for lots of news about what I saw there.

Send questions to Don Lindich at donlindich@gmail.com. Get recommendations and read past columns at soundadvicenews.com.