Q: I saw your column two weeks ago on digitizing music from a turntable with a built-in USB output. I have an old Sansui turntable with red-white analog outputs. What do I need to digitize my hundreds of albums?

A: You need a phono preamp with a USB output. Connect the ground wire and red-white cables from the turntable to the corresponding connections on the preamp, then connect the USB output to your computer. The preamp has analog outputs that connect to your receiver/amplifier or powered speakers for monitoring playback when recording.

You cannot connect the outputs to the phono input (the outgoing voltage is too high), so use any other input such as tape, CD, aux, etc. The Vinyl Studio software I recommended in the earlier column will work with the phono preamp.

A good USB phono preamp choice is the $125 Pro-Ject Record Box E. There are higher-end USB phono preamps available, but they need a high-end turntable to warrant their purchase. The Record Box E is a good match for your turntable, and I am confident that you will be satisfied with it. (pro-jectusa.com)

I do not know what cartridge you are using, but if you are going to go through all the work of digitizing hundreds of records, you should consider a new cartridge, especially if you are using the one that originally came with the turntable. The $99 LP Gear Vessel A3SE cartridge is still my favorite under $100, and it is available premounted on a headshell for $158 (most vintage Sansuis have interchangeable headshells). The A3SE has received widespread critical acclaim for sounding much more expensive than it is, and it can be upgraded easily by changing its stylus. (lpgear.com)

The $169 Goldring E3 cartridge is a step up from the Vessel A3SE, but it lacks the upgrade path. It is the way to go if you want no further upgrades and stay under $200. See it at goldringusa.com.

If you want to max out your cartridge selection, consider the Nagaoka JT-80LB, which sells for under $300. The JT-80LB continues to impress me with its precision, depth, tremendous detail and natural sound. Nagaoka does not have a U.S. website, but is listed with audio dealers nationwide.

Skip the equalizer

Q: Do you think a graphic equalizer is a necessary addition to a stereo system?

A: I do not consider them necessary, and I think they have more downsides than upsides. An equalizer is just a big tone control with a lot of adjustments. The best audio gear does not even have tone controls.

I have a different opinion of the automated room equalization systems found in home theater receivers and processors. These can have some benefit for TV shows and movies, though I still prefer unaltered sound for music. These systems are not all created equal, and some do more harm than good. I find the Pioneer MCACC and Dirac systems to be the best.

Send questions to Don Lindich at donlindich@gmail.com. Get recommendations and read past columns at soundadvicenews.com.