This week, I want to take you back to 2017 when I wrote about the Technics Ottava SC-C70 Premium All-In-One Music System with integrated CD player. When I first saw, touched and heard the SC-C70, I thought it would sell for as much as $5,000, given the amazing sound, jewel-like build quality and Technics’ high-end, luxury market presence. My jaw dropped when I was told it was $999. It was very gratifying to receive dozens of e-mails from readers who purchased it, all agreeing with what I had to say. It really is that good.

The new Technics EAH-AZ70W wireless earphones are the personal audio equivalent of the Ottava SC-C70. At $249, they are right in the thick of the high-performance earphone market, and they put comparably priced competitors to shame, while giving the owner the pride and satisfaction of owning something beautiful from a true luxury brand.

The technological tour de force begins with the Technics Audio Control App, which allows you to adjust the level of active noise cancellation, activate the Clear Voice setting, access a graphic equalizer or turn on the bass enhancer. The app also shows remaining battery power and will record the GPS location where the Bluetooth connection was disconnected so you can locate a lost earphone. The earphones work with Siri, Google Assistant, Amazon Alexa, as well as featuring class-leading technology for clear phone calls. There is much more to the technology than I can say, and I suggest you visit technics.com to learn more.

The bass enhancer pays big dividends with huge, 10-millimeter drivers inside the earphones. You experience a satisfying full sound and presence that is very rare in earphones, and the bass enhancer does not obscure the sound or make it muddy or bass-heavy. It is quite extraordinary, especially given the clarity and beautiful, highly defined and detailed sound. It sounds like you are listening to a really big pair of speakers, and with good recordings you feel like you are at a concert.

The earphones are available for preorder on Amazon and will be shipped to customers next week. They will be available at authorized Technics dealers in the near future, as well.

Thermostat adjustment

Q: What do you recommend for an alternative to a Nest smart thermostat? Mine broke after just a few years, and I am not sure if I want to spend $250 on another one.

A: I have the $169 Ecobee 3 Li (ecobee.com) and always have been pleased with the thermostat itself, as well as the matching app. I would purchase another without hesitation.

Send questions to Don Lindich at donlindich@gmail.com. Get recommendations and read past columns at soundadvicenews.com.