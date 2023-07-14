Q: My husband wants a basic tablet that he can use to read newspapers. Is there such a thing? He was reading newspapers on his Amazon Fire 8, but it seems that the Fire does not support our local paper anymore.

A: Before you give up on your tablet, I would try the PressReader app. It is available for Android, iOS and Kindle Fire tablets. I looked up your newspaper. It is available on PressReader, and there is a good chance using the app will solve your problem.

If you're looking for a basic Android tablet (or even a premium model), I really like the TCL Android tablets. I was reintroduced to it at the Consumer Electronics Show in January. I was very pleased with the sharp, colorful displays, clean installation of the Android operating system and the wide array of models.

One thing I don't like about many Android tablets is that they come with lots of superfluous, proprietary apps and features commonly referred to in the trade as "bloatware." Google Pixel phones and tablets are known for avoiding this, and I was pleased to see that TCL also has chosen to implement a clean, simple Android installation.

A large screen is the way to go for reading online publications, and the TCL Tab 10s provide a nice 10-inch screen that would be a noticeable upgrade from the Fire 8. The Tab 10s sells for $199.99, but I was able to find it for $149.99. (tcl.com)

While doing research, I came across renewed (industry jargon for refurbished) TCL Tab 8-inch LTE and WiFi tablets with 32GB of memory for only $59.99 on Amazon. That is am enticing deal from a respected brand.

I do recommend you spend a bit more to get the bigger tablet if the Tab 10s is within your budget. I read a lot of publications on my iPad Pro 12.9, and after experiencing the bigger screen, you will never want to go back.

Bluetooth tip

Q: What device do I need to transmit the sound via Bluetooth from my traditional audio stereo amplifier to wireless Bluetooth speakers?

A: The easiest way to do this is by connecting a Bluetooth transmitter to the tape loop/tape output on your amplifier. Most vintage receivers and amplifiers have this connection, as do many newer stereo models. They are much less likely to be found on home theater receivers.

If you do not see a tape output connection, look for an audio out or auxiliary out connection. The transmitter will take the analog output from your amplifier, convert it to a Bluetooth signal and transmit it for reception by your Bluetooth devices. The speaker on your main amplifier will continue to play as you transmit the signal.

I have not tested many Bluetooth transmitters, so I do not have a specific one to recommend. There are many listed on Amazon, some for under $30. Let the consumer reviews be your guide.

Send questions to Don Lindich at donlindich@gmail.com. Get recommendations and read past columns at soundadvicenews.com.