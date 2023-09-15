Q: Do you know if people are having trouble with Apple AirPods making their ears drain excessively? Whenever I used AirPods, my ears would end up full of fluid. My wired earbuds do not bother me.

A: I did some research after receiving your question and found that others have reported the same issue. It is impossible to know how your body is reacting to the AirPods without a medical examination, but the most common explanation is that you are reacting to the material used to make the AirPods. A few users reported that adding foam ear tips eliminated the problem. The fact that your other earbuds are wired would not affect how your ears react to them.

If this starts happening with your wired earbuds you should consider bone conduction headphones. They are a good choice for those with sensitive ears, cannot achieve a good fit with in-ear earbuds or need to be aware of their surroundings (such as a jogger). The sound quality gap between in-ear and bone conduction earphones has closed with each generation, and you can enjoy a very satisfying musical experience with them.

Mojawa has turned to Grammy-winning audio producers to fine-tune the sound of the Run Plus, their best model of bone conduction headphones. I had a chance to listen to the Run Plus recently and was quite impressed. They are light, very comfortable and the sound quality has been improved significantly. When listening I did not feel as much vibration on my head as with other bone conduction headphones I have tried, and you hear a lot of the music outside of your head rather than inside of it. That's a very desirable trait for bone conduction headphones.

The soft-touch controls feature a simple slide action to control volume. You can store 32 GB of MP3 music. They are $119 on Amazon and rate a top recommendation.

If you want to experiment with foam tips I recommend Comply tips (complyfoam.com). They are available for over 2,000 devices and sell for as low as $13.

Not enough power

Q: Do Ohm tower speakers match well with the Technics SA-C600 component receiver? I have Ohm Walsh 2000 speakers purchased years ago after reading your review of them. My speakers are driven by a large Onkyo stereo receiver.

A: Though both products are top-notch, I would not recommend this particular pairing.

Ohm Walsh speakers perform best with more power than the SA-C600 can provide, and digital room correction tends to make Ohms sound worse, not better. The Walsh driver has a unique dispersion pattern that the room correction system does not take into account when applying the correction algorithm, which leads to a degradation of sound. You can use the SA-C600 without the room correction, but it's a great feature and I suggest pairing it with speakers that can take advantage of it.

