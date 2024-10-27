Souhan: Julius Randle, Donte DiVincenzo show off in first Wolves home opener

Asked about playing at an increased pace this season before the game, Finch said, “Yeah, we were just actually talking about it in the coaches’ locker room. As we get a little more comfortable and settled in, things become a little more automatic. We struggled to rebound against LA, so you’re not going to really run when you can’t get the ball. We just haven’t forced a lot of turnovers, either. But I think Julius is really going to help us in transition with rebounding and pushing the ball. Naz is a rebound-and-push guy.”