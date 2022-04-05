Introduction: Host Michael Rand attempts to tie together several subjects under one general theme — that we don't know anything that is going to happen in sports, even if we can project what might happen. That is the case with the Vikings and Twins, both of whom are predicted in various circles to finish right around .500 in 2022. Do we really know how things will play out? Nope.

8:00: Star Tribune columnist Jim Souhan joins the show to talk about The Masters and the prospect of Tiger Woods making his comeback on Thursday. Who could have predicted what would become of Tiger's career a decade ago. And who knows what will happen if he does play this weekend.

24:00: An unpredictable NCAA men's basketball tournament ended with an unpredictable title game when Kansas rallied for a 72-69 win over North Carolina. And a listener wants to know: What's up with Kellen Mond?

