The Canadian solar panel maker Heliene Inc. has expanded again, saying Tuesday it spent $10 million to grow a manufacturing and assembly line at its plant in Mountain Iron.

The announcement comes on the heels of a $145 million proposal in July for a plant in the Twin Cities metro area. Both projects were spurred by federal incentives and high demand for solar equipment built in the U.S.

"We're proud to be delivering on our commitment to grow our U.S.-based manufacturing capacity and create new clean energy jobs," Heliene CEO Martin Pochtaruk said in a statement.

The Ontario-based company said this latest project doubled capacity on a production line — one of two at the Iron Range plant — and it is expected to create more than 130 new jobs.

Last year, Heliene opened a separate, larger line in Mountain Iron, a $21 million expansion that included $11.5 million in grants and loans from state and local governments. When Heliene broke ground on that expansion in 2021, the company said it would be the second-largest solar panel manufacturing plant in the country.

The company's original line was installed when the plant opened in 2018. Heliene took over its space from a failed Minnesota solar panel manufacturer.

The location for the Twin Cities solar panel plant hasn't been announced, but Heliene said in July it would create 470 jobs and start production late in 2024.