Business
More cities, suburbs need to wipe out zoning to get construction moving, author says
M. Nolan Gray, a shaper of the national discussion on zoning, recently laid out his argument with Minnesota home builders.
Sports
Live: Syracuse kicks third-quarter field goal, moves within 14-10 of Gophers
Tanner Morgan replaced injured quarterback Athan Kaliakmanis in the second quarter and Minnesota jumped to a 14-0 lead. Tap here for updates from the game at Yankee Stadium, including play-by-play and updated statistics.
Business
Who won last week's arctic blast? Minnesota's parka and blanket makers
"The weather was certainly beneficial," the head of Faribault Mill said about December sales.
Sports
Live at 3:25 Sunday: Vikings vs. Packers. Follow it on Gameview
The Vikings are fighting for seeding; the Packers are fighting for a playoff berth. Tap here for play-by-play, in-game statistics and scores from around the NFL.
West Metro
3 teens charged in Mall of America shooting that killed St. Paul man
Dec. 23 shooting was the third active shooter lockdown at the mall since last holiday season.