Snow moved into the Twin Cities overnight and the system moving across southern Minnesota will drop anywhere from a few inches in the metro area to up to 8 to the south Thursday morning.

It's not likely to be a major storm, but the snow already fallen will turn roads slick, force some schools to start late or close and prompt a handful of communities to declare snow emergencies.

"The main impacts will be slick roads and slow travel for this morning's commute," the National Weather Service said. "Please give yourself extra time."

A winter weather advisory for 2 to 4 inches of snow stretches from Marshall to the Twin Cities to Duluth. A winter storm warning for 5 to 8 inches stretches from Worthington to Mankato to Rochester and into western Wisconsin. Both the warning and advisory expire at 3 p.m.

A handful of schools closed or announced late starts as roads were snow-covered. At 5:45 a.m., the Minnesota Department of Transportation had scores of plows out across the metro area. By 6 a.m., as drivers took to the roads, spinouts and crashes were mounting. Traffic was snarled on westbound Interstate 94 near Franklin Avenue where a driver sat sideways across multiple lanes.

A motorist spun out on westbound I-94 near Franklin Avenue in Minneapolis.

In Eden Prairie, traffic was at a standstill on eastbound Hwy. 212 near Eden Prairie Road where two vehicles went into the ditch.

In St. Paul, officials canceled a citywide residential snow plowing that was scheduled for Thursday and Friday. The city had planned to plow north-south residential streets to clean up from previous snowfalls.

"Public Works crews must focus plowing efforts on arterial and collector (main) streets instead of the residential side streets," the city said in a statement.

Other cities such as Bloomington and Brooklyn Center were among the first in the metro to declare a snow emergency. Neither Minneapolis nor St. Paul had called one as of 5:45 a.m. Thursday.

The Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport reported two delayed outbound flights and one canceled flight, according to the flight tracking website Flightaware.com.

Early snow totals included 4 inches in Elko New Market in the far south metro, 2.3 inches in Forest Lake in the northeast metro and 1.6 inches in Hugo.

In southern Minnesota, totals included 6 inches in Dodge Center, 5.3 inches in Winona, 4.5 inches in Rochester and 2 inches in Austin, the Weather Service said.