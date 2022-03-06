After a fleeting warm-up late last week, Saturday night's mix of snow and ice has prompted Minneapolis to declare a snow emergency, meaning parking restrictions begin Sunday at 9 p.m.

In a news release, city spokeswoman Sarah Mackenzie encourages residents to move their vehicles so crews can plow more than 1,000 miles of street "as wide as possible."

If you need a mental image, Mackenzie offers this: "That's the equivalent of 3,200 'lane miles' of streets that need to be plowed—enough to plow a lane from Minneapolis to Anchorage, Alaska."

The good news is that some of the plows have fun little names now.

The National Weather Service reported thousands of people without power last night and early this morning, especially in Ramsey and Washington counties.

Crews from Xcel Energy were working on restoring power throughout the day, according to the utility company's website.

Minnesota — especially the northern and eastern regions — has been experiencing abnormally dry and drought conditions, so the storm may bring needed moisture to those areas.

Here are the rules for parking in Minneapolis over the next few days:

Sunday, March 6, 9 p.m. to 8 a.m. Monday, March 7 (Day 1)

Do not park on EITHER side of a Snow Emergency route until 8 a.m., or the street is fully plowed.

Monday, March 7, 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. (Day 2) Do not park on the EVEN numbered side of a non-Snow Emergency route until 8 p.m., or until that side of the street is fully plowed, or on EITHER side of a parkway until 8 p.m., or the parkway is fully plowed.

Tuesday, March 8, 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. (Day 3)

Do not park on the ODD numbered side of a non-Snow Emergency route until 8 p.m., or that side of the street is fully plowed.