A winter storm expected to last through the night is bringing a messy mix of a little bit of everything to the Twin Cities.

"We've got rain, freezing rain, thunder, sleet, snow — it's pretty crazy," said Chris O'Brien, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Chanhassen. "Some are even seeing thundersnow."

While some isolated thunder was rolling through the area, he said strong thunderstorms were not expected in the region. Bigger storms have been moving through other parts of the Midwest, with reports of tornadoes early Saturday evening near Des Moines, Iowa.

"When it's this cold or snowing, it's quite a surprise when you hear thunder," he added.

The storm is expected to move out of the metro area before sunrise, he said. But it could leave icy sidewalks and roads in its wake on Sunday.

"Definitely be cautious tomorrow," O'Brien said. "The sidewalks especially — they'll stay pretty icy for most of the day."

While there may be a brief warm-up on Tuesday, there is a chance for more snow on the way later in the week.