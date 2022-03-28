Two days after telling an audience at a pop-up show at a Minneapolis salon that he is leaving the anchor desk of "Saturday Night Live," co-head writer Michael Che took to Instagram Sunday for some cleanup.

In a post, Che chastised fans for sharing his jokes with journalists.

"To comedy fans; [sic] please stop telling reporters everything you hear at a comedy show, youre [sic] spoiling the trick," he wrote.

Che also walked back what he said Friday between jokes at Steller Hair Co.

"I'm not leaving SNL," he wrote. "I said it at a comedy show and some dork transcribed it and wrote an article."

The Star Tribune reached out to NBCUniversal, which owns "SNL," Monday. Officials there had no comment.

Che has been with "SNL" for eight years, beginning as a writer in 2013. He became co-anchor, with Colin Jost, of "Weekend Update" in 2014. He has been co-head writer of the show since 2017.

"SNL" is one of the biggest launching pads in entertainment, with an alumni roster that includes such stars as Tina Fey, Jimmy Fallon and Chris Rock. Che has branched out from the show in recent years. Che's comedy special, "Michael Che: Shame the Devil," premiered last fall on Netflix. His HBO Max sketch comedy show, "That Damn Michael Che," was picked up for a second season in July.

Che's comment about departing "SNL" came near the end of his 40-minute Friday night set in Minneapolis.

"I'm leaving 'Weekend Update.' Man, this is my last year of the show," Che said.

"Aaww," the intimate crowd of about 50-plus people gasped.

"Why? Look, guys, that's enough," Che said. "It's a [expletive] night-." He stopped mid-word, veering into another line of thought. "You know my tie is a clip-on, right? What man wears a clip-on tie to work for eight years? That's [expletive] embarrassing."