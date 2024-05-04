MIAMI — Airport security officers in Miami found a slithering surprise last week — a bag of snakes hidden in a passenger's pants.
According to an X post by the Transportation Security Administration, officers at the Miami International Airport found the small bag of snakes hidden in a passenger's trousers on April 26 at a checkpoint.
The post included a photo of two small snakes that were found in what appeared to be a sunglasses bag.
TSA said the snakes were turned over to the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission.
Former security guard convicted of killing unarmed man during an argument at a Memphis gas station
A former security guard has been convicted of first-degree murder in the shooting of an unarmed Black man during a dispute over loud music at a supermarket gas station in Memphis, Tennessee.
Texas police officer dies after being injured when a tornado struck his home
A Texas police officer has died of injuries he suffered when a tornado struck his home, according to the Conroe Police Department.
Russia puts Ukrainian President Zelenskyy on its wanted list
Russia has put Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on its wanted list, Russian state media reported Saturday, citing the interior ministry's database.
The Kentucky Derby could be a wet one. Early favorites Fierceness, Sierra Leone have won in the slop
Twenty horses stampeding toward the first turn in a battle for position. A screaming crowd of 150,000 and maybe some showers that dampen the Churchill Downs dirt strip.