Smoke has filled the control tower at the Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport and fire crews from the airport and other agencies are at the scene.

The tower has been evacuated.

"Impact to aircraft operations is likely, but unclear right now so early on in this incident," said airport spokesman Jeff Lea.

All incoming flights are being held at their originating airport until 6:30 a.m., according to the flight tracking website Flightaware.com

Few other details were immediately available.