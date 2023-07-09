A small plane crashed into a Lino Lakes pond Saturday evening but the pilot got himself out unharmed, according to Anoka County Dispatch.
A neighbor called in the incident at about 8 p.m. Police and fire staff responded to an unnamed pond in a neighborhood north of Main Street near Interstate 35E in Lino Lakes.
The pilot was the sole occupant. It was not immediately clear why the plane went down.
