A small fire broke out atop a restaurant across the river from downtown Minneapolis and left the building uninhabitable, officials said Monday.
Fire personnel responded shortly after 3 p.m. Sunday to Masu Sushi and Robata in the 300 block of E. Hennepin Avenue and saw smoke coming from the roof, said Assistant Fire Chief Melanie Rucker.
Firefighters found flames in the kitchen fire extinguishment hood ventilation system, Rucker said. They needed little time to put out the fire, and no injuries were reported, the assistant fire chief said.
"The restaurant was deemed uninhabitable due to the fire damage," Rucker said.
Officials have yet to issue a preliminary cause of the fire.
