Gophers faithful didn't have much to get excited about in the first half Wednesday until E.J. Stephens' three-pointer at the top of the key to beat the halftime buzzer to grab the lead against Green Bay.

At least that's what fans thought until officials overturned their call to force Ben Johnson's team to go into halftime trailing 29-28.

Playing arguably the weakest opponent on their nonconference schedule, the Gophers overlooked the Phoenix early, but the controversial call woke them up in the second half in a 72-56 win at Williams Arena.

For the first time this season, the Gophers (10-1) couldn't lean on their defense early to overcome a poor shooting start by everyone not named Jamison Battle.

The sophomore forward had 15 of his 23 points on 6-for-7 shooting in the first half, but the rest of Minnesota's team went 4-for-19 from the field, including 0-for-8 from three-point range.

The Phoenix (2-9), who lost to Wisconsin 72-39 in Madison on Nov. 12, hadn't beaten a Big Ten opponent since upsetting the Badgers in 2009.

Green Bay coach Will Ryan, the son of Hall of Fame coach Bo Ryan, had high praise for the Gophers entering the game saying, "I think they've got a chance to finish pretty high in the Big Ten."

But Ryan's players didn't show any intimidation leading 25-19 in the first half after winning the rebounding battle and in points in the paint (20-12 at halftime) with easy looks off their swing offense.

Battle's three-pointer to make it 29-28 with just under two minutes left was the first of the game from long distance from the Gophers, who hit nine first-half threes in last week's 79-71 win vs. Texas A&M-Corpus Christi.

With more than a week since their last game, the Gophers seemed to sleepwalk through the first half, but they were fortunate that Battle came to play Wednesday.

The 6-7 former DeLaSalle standout's emphatic baseline dunk drew cheers from the Barn crowd and ignited a 12-2 run to open the second half.

Green Bay hung around until midway through the period when E.J. Stephens' three-point play extended it to a double digit lead. Sean Sutherlin, who had 11 of his 12 points in the second half slashed to score over his defender a minute later during an 8-0 run to make it 61-46 Minnesota.

Senior captains Payton Willis and Eric Curry both had double-doubles on the night. Willis finished with 14 points and 10 assists, while Curry added 11 points and 10 rebounds.

The Gophers outscored the Phoenix 44-27 in the second half on 62% shooting, including 5-for-7 from three-point range.

Taking care of the ball was a must for Johnson's squad coming off a 28-turnover performance against Corpus Christi, the most for the program since 2007.

The Gophers, who finished with just five turnovers against Green Bay, lost the ball a few times early and failed to see shots fall that threw off their rhythm, but they finished strong as they have all season.

It wasn't long ago the Gophers were picked to finish last in the Big Ten, but they've heard the praises for weeks for being the conference's surprise team, especially after the Dec. 11 win at Michigan.

After Christmas, the Gophers have one more non-league opponent Dec. 29 against Alcorn State. It's a game they will be heavily favored to win much like against Green Bay.

Johnson surely hopes the way his Gophers finished Wednesday will be how they play for 40 minutes their next time out to carry some momentum when league play resumes Jan. 2 vs. Illinois at home.