Skateboard contest at Plymouth Creek Skate Park
The City of Plymouth and 3rd Lair Skate Park and Skate Shop held a free skateboard contest Tuesday, June 20 at the Plymouth Creek Skate Park.
Complaints raised by tenants of Hopkins buildings
Tenants of Hopkins buildings owned by a Utah-based apartment company have raised complaints similar to those of tenants in the Greenway apartments in Minneapolis, which are at the center of an Attorney General investigation.
A small-town radio DJ fights to preserve AM radio access in trucks
Joe Gill serves as the early-morning radio DJ at KASM, a small station off I-94 in Albany, Minn.
Funeral for the five young women killed in a car crash on Lake Street
Five women young women killed in a car crash on Lake Street were remembered at the Dar Al-Farooq Islamic Center in Bloomington, followed by their burial at the Garden of Eden Islamic Cemetery in Burnsville.
Twins fall to Detroit 6-4
The Minnesota Twins lost 6-4 to the Detroit Tigers on Sunday, June 18, 2023 at Target Field.