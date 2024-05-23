Staying in town this Memorial Day? Here are six events around the Twin Cities, most of them honoring veterans, to check out after your walk around the lake.
Spectate or participate in a vintage car show at Blacksmith Lounge, a neighborhood joint 30 minutes north of the Twin Cities known for its car events. Memorial flag-raising at noon.
9 a.m. to 3 p.m., $10 per show car, free to spectators.
17205 Forest Blvd. N., Hugo
Fort Snelling's Decoration Day
Historic Fort Snelling will host Decoration Day with Brooklyn Big Band performances at 12:30 and 2:30 p.m. Includes plane fly-over and military demonstrations modeled off World War II.
10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Cost is regular park admission, adults $12, children $8, children under 5, free.
200 Tower Av., St. Paul
Local musicians play "Taps" to honor those who have died in military service at locations around the Twin Cities.
3 p.m. Free.
Multiple locations across the Twin Cities, find yours.
Free outdoor concert at Lake Harriet Bandshell
Local cover bands kick off Minneapolis' Music in the Parks series at Lake Harriet Bandshell. Anti-Skip Protection (a 1990s and 2000s cover band) plays at 5:30 p.m. and the Belfast Cowboys (a mostly Van Morrison cover band) at 7:30. Free.
Lake Harriet Bandshell, 4135 W. Lake Harriet Pkwy., Minneapolis
Ride the historic Como-Harriet streetcar
Watch Memorial Day activities on Lake Harriet from the moving vantage of a historic streetcar. The line runs to Lakewood Cemetery's old streetcar entrance only on Memorial Day.
9:30 a.m. to 8:30 p.m. $2.50 per fare
2330 W. 42nd St., Minneapolis
High school student reporter Siri Pattison contributed to this report.