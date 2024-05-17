Memorial record

About 38.4 million people will take to the roads this Memorial Day weekend, the most in more than two decades of data, according to AAA. About 43.8 million people will embark on trips of all forms during the weekend leading into the May 27 holiday, with plane travel, cruises and public transport also proving popular, the group said. That's the second-highest number AAA has seen since 2005. The number also surpasses 2019 levels, showing that the travel industry has recovered from the COVID-19 pandemic. "There's been a psychological shift around travel," said AAA spokeswoman Aixa Diaz. "We were so restricted in where we were able to go and what we were able to do, now people are willing to spend their money on experiences rather than just things."

Bloomberg News

Airlines sue over fees

Six U.S. airlines are suing to block the Biden administration from requiring greater transparency over fees. American, Delta, United and three other carriers, along with their industry trade group, sued the Transportation Department in a federal appeals court on May 10, asking the court to overturn the rule. The airlines said the administration hasn't shown that consumers can't get information about fees already. The new rule would require airlines and travel agents to disclose upfront any charges for baggage and canceling or changing a reservation. Airlines must show the fees on the first website page where they quote a price for a flight. The agency estimated that the rule will save consumers more than $500 million a year.

Associated Press

Super Nintendo World

Gamers of all ages are getting a first look at the rides and settings inside Super Nintendo World, a new themed area coming to Universal Orlando Resort next year. It is the most anticipated attraction coming to Epic Universe, the new theme park now under construction. Visitors will be made to feel like they have been dropped in front of their childhood game screens with towering multilevel walls teeming with characters from the Super Mario and Mario Kart game series. It will feature two sections, Super Mario Land and Donkey Kong Country. Super Mario Land will feature two rides — Mario Kart: Bowser's Challenge and Yoshi's Adventure. Donkey Kong Country will include the Mine-Cart Madness ride, as well as food and merchandise offerings.

Tampa Bay Times

Glamping near Acadia

Bar Harbor, Maine, located at the gateway to Acadia National Park, provides opportunities to observe humpback, finback and pilot whales along with puffins, dolphins and seals during the warmer months. Sample tasty ice cream, stroll through quaint shops to discover locally created watercolors, sweetgrass baskets and gemstone jewelry, and crack open a lobster during your stay. Spend the nights at Terramor, an outdoor resort, where you'll sleep in a luxurious platform tent, stroll through the trees on boardwalks and have the option to consult your onsite outfitter for hiking tips, trail options and even grilling basics (terramoroutdoorresort.com).

FamilyTravel.com







